4,124 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

