4,489 Shares in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.22.

Shares of CACI stock traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.02. The stock had a trading volume of 191,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,555. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $198.46 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. Analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

