4,500 Shares in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Acquired by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,211,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 528,008 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,534,000 after acquiring an additional 380,135 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,976,000 after buying an additional 373,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth $38,970,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

PEGA traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.50. 141,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,129. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.74. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $128,027.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,755 shares of company stock valued at $482,433 in the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.