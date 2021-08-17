4,793 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 207.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 164,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 110,697 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of RDVY opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05.

