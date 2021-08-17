$48.53 Million in Sales Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to report sales of $48.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.80 million to $49.70 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year sales of $191.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.49 million to $215.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $306.36 million, with estimates ranging from $204.34 million to $346.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.37) EPS. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their target price on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

ChargePoint stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.62. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $49.48.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $160,544,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 422,615 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $9,931,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1,754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

