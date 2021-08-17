$5.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.03 billion. Baidu posted sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $19.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.50 billion to $20.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.03 billion to $24.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baidu.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CLSA cut their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $146.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu has a 52-week low of $116.41 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.60.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

