$5.81 Million in Sales Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to post $5.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $62.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $21.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 million to $31.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $35.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,483,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,250,000 after buying an additional 136,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,971,000 after buying an additional 431,970 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,200,000 after buying an additional 653,617 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,684,000 after buying an additional 612,140 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,535,000 after buying an additional 210,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.90. 61,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,295. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.42. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

