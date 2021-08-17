$53.36 Million in Sales Expected for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to report $53.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.86 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year sales of $177.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.78 million to $178.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $256.95 million, with estimates ranging from $240.10 million to $273.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRCH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.56. 3,251,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,189. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

