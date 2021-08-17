5,400 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after acquiring an additional 554,314 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,170,000 after acquiring an additional 240,585 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,638 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,159,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

TEAM opened at $334.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.07. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $162.20 and a twelve month high of $349.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of -119.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

