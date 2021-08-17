$551.53 Million in Sales Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will post sales of $551.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $553.00 million and the lowest is $549.60 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $579.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The GEO Group’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

GEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

GEO traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,156. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.20. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 468,565 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 55,411 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 483,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

