55,418 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 55,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 3.4% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 484,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,366,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,272,000.

BATS EFAV traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $78.57. The stock had a trading volume of 392,092 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.68.

