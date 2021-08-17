5,579 Shares in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Bought by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5,243.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $706,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,372,000 after buying an additional 114,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VSTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,836. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.11.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

