$60.20 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will post sales of $60.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.10 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $9.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 568.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $149.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.90 million to $167.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $982.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,118,000 after buying an additional 626,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after purchasing an additional 516,796 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 645,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 154,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,912,000 after buying an additional 147,216 shares during the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSGE traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,811. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

