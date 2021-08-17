$73.31 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to post $73.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.60 million and the lowest is $70.02 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $76.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $303.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.84 million to $324.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $334.86 million, with estimates ranging from $277.97 million to $366.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $203,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBNC traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $41.32. 1,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,201. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

