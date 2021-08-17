$79.38 Million in Sales Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to post sales of $79.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.68 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $102.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $295.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.60 million to $307.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $362.58 million, with estimates ranging from $341.31 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%.

NPTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

In related news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at $187,357.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,474 shares of company stock valued at $346,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 112,899 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 341,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 232,249 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.29. 431,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,875. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $432.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.92.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.