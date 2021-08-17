88mph 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $417,615.00 (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. 88mph has a total market cap of $20.59 million and approximately $417,615.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 88mph has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for $54.95 or 0.00120725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 88mph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00060458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00016559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.09 or 0.00909666 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00049126 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002064 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 395,049 coins and its circulating supply is 374,726 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.