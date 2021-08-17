9,220 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,315,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,732 shares of company stock worth $2,329,302. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.