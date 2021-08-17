$960.87 Million in Sales Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post $960.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $940.07 million and the highest is $994.90 million. Generac reported sales of $701.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.24.

NYSE GNRC opened at $410.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.14. Generac has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $457.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Generac by 110.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Generac by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Generac by 78.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at $4,202,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Generac by 1,002.7% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

