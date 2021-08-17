$97.83 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to report $97.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.50 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $87.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $568.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $563.70 million to $571.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $651.72 million, with estimates ranging from $601.80 million to $739.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $882,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,069,132 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 16.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 12.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,942. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.07 and a beta of 0.34. AeroVironment has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $143.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

