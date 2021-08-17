Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Up 59.1% in July

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the July 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 288.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AALBF opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. Aalberts has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $62.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24.

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered Aalberts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

