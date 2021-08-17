Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

ABT opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.21. The firm has a market cap of $221.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $99.75 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

