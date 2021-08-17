AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.2% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.00. 143,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,761,777. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.15. The company has a market capitalization of $210.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.65.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

