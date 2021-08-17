Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of FAX opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

