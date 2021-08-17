Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (IAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

