ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AAVMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,050. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

