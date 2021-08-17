ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AAVMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,050. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

