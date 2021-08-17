Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Absci has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Absci stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. Absci has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $31.53.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600 over the last ninety days.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

