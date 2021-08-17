Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Absci has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Absci stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. Absci has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $31.53.
About Absci
Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.
Read More: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.