Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Boosted by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 3.6% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.08% of Accenture worth $156,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Accenture by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Accenture by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $327.99. 56,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,024. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.61. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $328.50. The stock has a market cap of $208.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

