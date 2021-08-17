Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Director Joseph E. Whitters Purchases 17,500 Shares of Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 314,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,724.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Accuray stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $335.74 million, a PE ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accuray by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 679,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accuray by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,988,000 after buying an additional 348,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Accuray by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,710,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,773,000 after buying an additional 99,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accuray by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 813,424 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Accuray by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,485,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,236,000 after buying an additional 47,865 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy.

