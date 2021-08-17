AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ACRX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. 8,552,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.85. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACRX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

