Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,595,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,994,000 after purchasing an additional 126,983 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.7% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 27.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Shares of ATVI opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

