Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price trimmed by Truist Securities from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.45.

ATVI opened at $83.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.29. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

