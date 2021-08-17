Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 554,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,000. 8.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.95. 2,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,034,043. The stock has a market cap of $141.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.30. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

