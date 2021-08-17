AdEx Network Hits Market Capitalization of $75.25 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $75.25 million and $15.12 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001302 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00062086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00016855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.92 or 0.00924559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.74 or 0.00163008 BTC.

About AdEx Network

ADX is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 134,512,098 coins and its circulating supply is 126,069,621 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

