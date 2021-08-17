adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €360.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €315.81 ($371.54).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS stock opened at €313.75 ($369.12) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €308.12. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.