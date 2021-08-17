Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.12.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMIGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price target on Admiral Group and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AMIGY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.93. 157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $49.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

