Advance Auto Parts (AAP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $212.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.60. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $217.69.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.06.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

