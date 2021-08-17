Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stake Boosted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP stock opened at $212.26 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $217.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAP. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.06.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.