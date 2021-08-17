Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advent Technologies Inc. involved in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. The company accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components and fuel cell technology. Its technology applies to electrification and energy storage markets. Advent Technologies Inc., formerly known as AMCI Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.24. 28,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,422. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $333.81 million, a PE ratio of -80.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.83.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advent Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

