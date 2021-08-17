Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,734 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 25.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.29.

NYSE:COO opened at $439.54 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $294.93 and a one year high of $442.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

