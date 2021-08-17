Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,874 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $187.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.28 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.31.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

