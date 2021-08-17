Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Linde by 7.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,816,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in Linde by 1.5% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $311.35 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $311.71. The company has a market cap of $160.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.42.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

