Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 22,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 961.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,742,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,271,000 after purchasing an additional 235,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.36. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $104.77. The stock has a market cap of $189.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

