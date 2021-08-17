Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 38,519 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,519 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

NTR stock opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.74.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

