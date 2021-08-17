AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, lifted their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AECOM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Shares of AECOM stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.02. 4,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,423. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. AECOM has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

