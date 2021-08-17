Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,340,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,626 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.5% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $457,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $151.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

