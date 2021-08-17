Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Issues Earnings Results

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($23.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($23.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AVTE remained flat at $$12.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,629. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $29.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

