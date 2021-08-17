Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $23.64 EPS

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($23.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($23.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Aerovate Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$12.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 73 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,629. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $29.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVTE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

