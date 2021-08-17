Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the July 15th total of 200,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEMD shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

AEMD stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.63. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

