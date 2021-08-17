Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at Desjardins

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$60.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AGGZF. Raymond James lowered Ag Growth International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Ag Growth International stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.91. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

