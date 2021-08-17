AGAr Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,010.00 (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. AGAr has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $4,010.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AGAr has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One AGAr coin can now be purchased for $168.54 or 0.00365886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00056082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00134382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00159705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,970.45 or 0.99799109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.26 or 0.00918870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.49 or 0.06922018 BTC.

About AGAr

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

AGAr Coin Trading

AGAr Coin Trading

